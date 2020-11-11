Southwest Illinois positivity rate tops 13% as state reports 145 deaths

The metro-east’s COVID-19 positivity rate continued to climb Wednesday, with additional mitigation measures seemingly on the brink.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Wednesday the metro-east, or Region 4 as the state refers to it, has a 13.4% testing positivity rate, up from 12.7% on Tuesday. It marked the 22nd-straight day the region has been above the 8% threshold that triggered the restrictions already imposed on the seven-county area.

Wednesday also marks the end of a 14-day observation period put in place by the state health department to track the region’s positivity rate. According to the state rules, more restrictions could be imminent as the region did not get its positivity rate below 8%.

The new restrictions would further restrict indoor dining, bars and social gatherings.

St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons said on Tuesday, in light of the rising numbers, additional mitigations for Region 4 are inevitable.

A region’s positivity rate is its percentage of positive COVID-19 tests versus the number of tests taken over a seven-day period. Region 4 includes St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Bond, Washington, Clinton and Randolph counties.

On Oct. 28, the state re-implemented tier 1 restrictions from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan after the metro-east reported three consecutive days with an 8% positivity or higher. Currently, all 11 regions in Illinois are, at least, subject to tier 1 mitigations.

Additionally, the region reported a daily positivity rate of 15% on Wednesday, up from 13.5% on Tuesday.

The region’s hospital bed capacity was at 24% on Wednesday, down from 28% on Tuesday, and its intensive care capacity was at 36% on Wednesday, up from 35% on Tuesday. If the availability of ICU beds in the region’s hospitals falls below 20%, new restrictions could also be enacted by the state.

Illinois reports new cases, deaths Wednesday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

New cases: 12,657 (+34)

New deaths: 145 (+66)

New tests: 93,464 (-8,491)

Total cases: 523,840

Total deaths: 10,434

Total tests: 8,664,483

Hospitalizations: 5,024 (+300)

People in ICU: 951 (+40)

People on ventilators: 404 (+5)

Statewide positivity rate (from Nov. 4-Nov. 10): 12.4% (+0.4%)

Tuesday’s COVID-19 case breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 25

New deaths: No new data as of 2 p.m.

Daily positivity rate (as of Nov. 7): 15% (+1.5%)

Seven-day rolling average (as of Nov. 7): 13.4% (+0.7%)

Regional hospitalizations: 141 (-8)

Regional patients on ventilators: 18 (-3)

Hospital bed availability: 24% (-4.0%)

ICU bed availability: 36% (+1%)

New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4: 0

New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4: 0

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 2 p.m.

Total overall: 10,676 positives, 230 deaths, 127,480 tests administered, 9,114 recoveries, 69 patients hospitalized with 9 patients on ventilators

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 8): Daily — 13.8% (+1.4%); seven-day average — 10.1% (+0.9%)

Additional data: No new data as of 2 p.m.

Congregate living facilities: No new data as of 2 p.m.

MADISON COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 2 p.m.

Total overall: 8,921 positives, 165 deaths, 114,133 tests administered, 4,023 recoveries, 59 hospitalizations with 9 patients on ventilators

Additional data: No new data as of 2 p.m.

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 8): Daily — 14.4% (+0.1%); seven-day average — 14.1% (+0.6%)

CLINTON COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 2 p.m.

Total overall: 2,292 positives, 36 deaths, 1,834 recoveries, 12 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 8): Daily — 11.2% (-3.6%); 7-day average — 17.3% (-0.3%)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 2 p.m.

Total overall: 1,639 positives, 22 deaths, 18,119 tests performed, 1,453 recoveries, 6 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 8): Daily — 20.2% (+13.4%); seven-day average — 12.1% (+0.9%)

MONROE COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 25 new positives

Total overall: 1,370 positives, 38 deaths, 11 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates as (of Nov. 8): Daily — 28.6% (+6.2%); seven-day average — 16.6% (+1.3%)

BOND COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 2 p.m.

Total overall: 641 positives, 10 deaths, 25,281 tests administered, 1 patient hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 8): Daily — 15.7% (+4.7%); seven-day average — 17.0% (-0.1%)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 2 p.m.

Total overall: 396 positives, 2 deaths, 343 recoveries, 19 hospitalizations

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 8): Daily — 30.0% (+17.5%); seven-day average — 18.1% (+3.0%)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 2 p.m.

Total overall: 1,326 positives, 16 deaths, 601 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 8): Daily — 14.8% (+1.6%); 7-day average — 13.1% (+0.5%)

JERSEY COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 2 p.m.

Total overall: 787 positives, 21 deaths, 568 recoveries, 9,724 tests

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 8): Daily — 8.0% (-8.4%); seven-day average — 17.3% (-0.9%)

PERRY COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 2 p.m.

Total overall: 671 positives, 16 deaths, 485 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 8): Daily — 24.3 (+4.3%); 7-day average — 23.1% (+0.2%)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 2 p.m.

Total overall: 146 positives, 105 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Nov. 8): Daily — 0.8% (-27.8%); 7-day average — 10.7% (-10.1%)

Editor’s Note: The zip codes for each county are reported every Monday and show how many new cases have been reported since the previous Monday. These numbers are according to some counties and IDPH’s website.

State, nation, world statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Wednesday afternoon:

Illinois: 523,840 cases, 10,434 deaths, 8,664,483 tests





U.S.: 10,456,335 cases, 244,856 deaths, 6,559,780 recoveries

World: 51,600,193 cases, 1,275,142 deaths, 36,290,676 recoveries

Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here is a free COVID-19 testing option.

Thursday, Nov. 12: 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. at Scheve Park, Harnett Street and Harper Road, Mascoutah.

In addition, the Illinois Department of Public Health offers free walk-up and drive-thru COVID-19 testing seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity limits are met each day) at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, Argonne Drive in East St. Louis (Interstate 64 west, exit 4A).

Capacity is limited. Hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment. For more information, visit dph.illinois.gov/testing.

Additionally, Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

