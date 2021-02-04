Southwest IL counties report fewer cases, drop in deaths & increase in vaccinations

COVID summary for Thursday, Feb. 4

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday announced metro-east counties, also known as Region 4, can resume indoor dining effective immediately. Region 4 includes St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, Clinton, Washington and Bond counties. Meanwhile, the metro-east’s positivity rate was below the 8% threshold for the 11th-straight day Thursday, coming in at 6.1%. Additionally, Region 4 counties now have administered more than 50,000 vaccines and fully vaccinated more than 10,000 residents. St. Clair County officials also announced Thursday they are moving into the 65 and older category for vaccinations.

Thursday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases (as of 4 p.m.): 182 (-110)

New deaths (as of 4 p.m.): 0 (-8)

Total vaccines doses administered: 50,068 (+3,760)

Daily positivity rate (as of Monday): 5.3% (+0.2)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Monday): 6.1% (-0.4))

Regional hospitalizations: 132 (+20) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 5 (-2) (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of Wednesday): 21% (+1.0)

New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4 (as of 4 p.m.): 24

New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4 (as of 4 p.m.): 0

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: 117 new positives, 1,769 new tests administered, 185 new recoveries, 2 additional patients hospitalized, 2 fewer patients on ventilators

Total overall: 26,416 positives, 423 deaths, 260,440 tests administered, 25,005 recoveries, 80 patients hospitalized with 2 individuals on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 1,600 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 18,693

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.34%

Additional data: Individuals who tested positive ranged from under the age of 11 to their 80s. Of the 117 new positives, 58 were individuals under the age of 40.

Congregate living facilities: Integrity Healthcare of Belleville announced 1 new case and St. Paul’s Home in Belleville announced 1 new case.

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 3.7% (+0.4); 7-day average — 4.8% (-0.6)

MADISON COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 26,012 positives, 442 deaths, 239,086 tests administered, 18,101 recoveries, 33 patients hospitalized with 3 individuals on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 1,292 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 17,099

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.37%

Additional data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 8.2% (-2.1); 7-day average — 8.5% (-0.1)

CLINTON COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: 35 new positives, 16 new recoveries

Total overall: 5,407 positives, 85 deaths, 5,088 recoveries, 7 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 273 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 4,71

% of population fully vaccinated: 3.07%

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 9.6% (+4.3); 7-day average — 7.7% (-0.1)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 3,900 positives, 76 deaths, 3,766 recoveries, 2 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 176 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 3,654

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.25%

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 4.7% (+2.8); 7-day average — 3.8% (+0.1)

MONROE COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: 30 new positives, 1 fewer patient hospitalized

Total overall: 3,900 positives, 80 deaths, 29 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 47 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 2,913

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.57%

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 3.8% (-11.4); 7-day average — 8.3% (-0.7)

BOND COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 1,907 positives, 19 deaths, 36,190 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 270 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,669

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.77%

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 0.9% (-0.8); 7-day average — 1.9% (-0.3)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 1,543 positives, 25 deaths, 1,495 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 102 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,299

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.61%

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 9.8% (+9.8); 7-day average — 4.7% (-0.8)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 4,336 positives, 102 deaths, 3,181 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 590 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 5,595

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.36%

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 3.7% (-5.4); 7-day average — 5.1% (-0.7)

JERSEY COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 2,366 positives, 44 deaths, 23,878 tests administered, 2,263 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 186 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 2,779

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.34%

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 9.3 (-4.6); 7-day average — 5.3% (+0.1)

PERRY COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: 29 new positives, 24 new recoveries

Total overall: 3,057 positives, 58 deaths, 2,884 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 153 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 2,005

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.17%

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 9.2% (+5.8); 7-day average — 4.6% (+0.2)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: 4 new positives

Total overall: 476 positives, 5 deaths, 464 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 77 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 722

% of population fully vaccinated: 3.35%

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 0.0% (no change); 7-day average — 2.1% (-0.2)

Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases by ZIP code in each county is reported on Mondays and shows the increase for the past week. Information comes from county sources and the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Thursday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 3,328 (+14)

New deaths: 69 (no change)

New COVID-19 tests: 101,307 (-4,413)

Total cases: 1,137,559

Total deaths: 19,444

Total tests: 16,359,655

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 256,839 (+12,251) — or 2.02% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 1,156,453 (+62,318)

Hospitalizations: 2,341 (-128)

People in ICU: 513 (-7)

People on ventilators: 265 (-5)

Statewide positivity rate (from Jan. 28-Feb. 3): 3.4% (-0.1)

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Worldometer and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Thursday afternoon.

U.S.: 27,150,457 cases, 461,930 deaths, 16,906,778 recoveries





27,150,457 cases, 461,930 deaths, 16,906,778 recoveries World: 104,926,829 cases, 2,278,902 deaths, 76,672,115 recoveries





Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Friday, Feb. 5: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at SIUE Soccer Stadium, 3345 Stadium Drive, Edwardsville.





8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at SIUE Soccer Stadium, 3345 Stadium Drive, Edwardsville. Saturday, Feb. 6: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Annex Building, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Annex Building, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo. Saturday, Feb. 6: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Washington County Fairgrounds, 810 E. Holzhauer Drive, Nashville.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Washington County Fairgrounds, 810 E. Holzhauer Drive, Nashville. Sunday, Feb. 7: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River. Sunday, Feb. 7: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bond County Fairgrounds, 1224 Midway Drive, Greenville.

Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle

The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillards. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. It’s a drive-thru with four tents, allowing people to stay in their cars.

St. Clair County has a new service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

COVID-19 definition key

Region 4: The state-defined metro-east region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, Bond and Washington counties.

The state-defined metro-east region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, Bond and Washington counties. Daily positivity rate: The percentage of tests performed in a single day that were positive for COVID-19. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics

The percentage of tests performed in a single day that were positive for COVID-19. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics 7-day average positivity rate: The number of positive tests in a week divided by the total number of tests performed in that time. It is one measure Illinois uses to determine whether business restrictions should be strengthened or loosened because it gives an indication of the rate of infection in a community. The state-defined target is 8% or less. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics

The number of positive tests in a week divided by the total number of tests performed in that time. It is one measure Illinois uses to determine whether business restrictions should be strengthened or loosened because it gives an indication of the rate of infection in a community. The state-defined target is 8% or less. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics Hospitalizations: The number of patients in the hospital who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having the disease.

The number of patients in the hospital who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having the disease. ICU bed availability: The number of staffed intensive care unit beds that are empty over seven days divided by the total number of beds in the region. It is another measure the state uses to make decisions about business restrictions. The state-defined target is 20% or more. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics

The number of staffed intensive care unit beds that are empty over seven days divided by the total number of beds in the region. It is another measure the state uses to make decisions about business restrictions. The state-defined target is 20% or more. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics Vaccine doses administered: The number of shots provided to individuals. Authorized COVID-19 vaccines require two shots. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata

The number of shots provided to individuals. Authorized COVID-19 vaccines require two shots. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata % population vaccinated: The number of county residents who received both shots of an authorized COVID-19 vaccine divided by the county’s total population. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata