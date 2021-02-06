Coronavirus
Southwestern Illinois has fully vaccinated more than 11,000 people for COVID-19
COVID summary for Saturday, Feb. 6
The metro-east’s positivity rate was still below the 8% threshold Saturday, coming in at 5.9%. Additionally, Region 4 counties now have administered more than 58,000 vaccines and fully vaccinated more than 11,000 residents. On Friday, more than 3,000 people were vaccinated in the metro-east. The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday announced metro-east counties, also known as Region 4, can resume indoor dining effective immediately. Region 4 includes St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, Clinton, Washington and Bond counties.
Saturday’s breakdown for Region 4
New cases: 153 (-91) (Only St. Clair and Monroe counties reporting)
New deaths: None
Total vaccines doses administered: 58,278 (+3,020)
Daily positivity rate (as of Wednesday): 7% (+1.1)
7-day average positivity rate (as of Wednesday): 5.9% (-0.1)
Regional hospitalizations: 138 (+15) (provided by St. Clair County)
Regional patients on ventilators: 6 (provided by St. Clair County)
ICU bed availability (as of Friday): 22%
New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4: No new data as of 4 p.m.
New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4: No new data as of 4 p.m.
ST. CLAIR COUNTY
Saturday’s new data: 133 new positives, 1,340 new tests administered, 7 additional patients hospitalized, no additional patients on ventilators
Total overall: 26,646 positives, 425 deaths, 263,452 tests administered, 25,166 recoveries, 84 patients hospitalized with 5 individuals on ventilators
Vaccines administered: 1,545 doses Friday, bringing the total to 22,681
% of population fully vaccinated: 1.45%
Additional data: Individuals who tested positive ranged from under the age of 1 to their 90s. Of the 133 new positives, 59 were individuals under the age of 40.
Congregate living facilities: St. Paul’s Home reported 6 new cases
Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 9.9% (+0.9); 7-day average — 7.3% (+2.4%)
MADISON COUNTY
Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Total overall: 26,257 positives, 443 deaths, 241,968 tests administered, 18,896 recoveries, 36 patients hospitalized with 1 individuals on ventilators
Vaccines administered: 640 doses Friday, bringing the total to 19,278
% of population fully vaccinated: 1.51%
Additional data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 7.2% (-1.0); 7-day average — 8.3% (-0.2)
CLINTON COUNTY
Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Total overall: 5,407 positives, 85 deaths, 5,088 recoveries, 7 patients hospitalized
Vaccines administered: 398 doses Friday, bringing the total to 5,635
% of population fully vaccinated: 3.23%
Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 4% (-1.8); 7-day average — 6.6% (+0.1)
RANDOLPH COUNTY
Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Total overall: 3,915 positives, 78 deaths, 3,791 recoveries, 3 patients hospitalized
Vaccines administered: 85 doses Friday, bringing the total to 4,061
% of population fully vaccinated: 2.49%
Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 2.8% (+0.5); 7-day average — 3% (-0.2)
MONROE COUNTY
Saturday’s new data: 20 new positives
Total overall: 3,939 positives, 80 deaths, 30 patients hospitalized
Vaccines administered: 97 doses Friday, bringing the total to 3,121
% of population fully vaccinated: 1.85%
Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 8.6% (+5.2); 7-day average — 7.2% (-0.7)
BOND COUNTY
Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Total overall: 1,966 positives, 21 deaths, 37,135 tests administered
Vaccines administered: 163 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 1,993
% of population fully vaccinated: 1.91%
Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 5.3% (+2.1); 7-day average — 2.1% (+0.3)
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Total overall: 1,543 positives, 25 deaths, 1,495 recoveries
Vaccines administered: 93 doses Friday, bringing the total to 1,509
% of population fully vaccinated: 2.14%
Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 4.6% (-10.3); 7-day average — 6.6% (+0.5)
MACOUPIN COUNTY
Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Total overall: 4,346 positives, 103 deaths, 3,198 recoveries
Vaccines administered: 546 doses Friday, bringing the total to 6,378
% of population fully vaccinated: 2.96%
Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 5.9% (+0.3); 7-day average — 5.5% (+0.3)
JERSEY COUNTY
Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Total overall: 2,366 positives, 44 deaths, 23,878 tests administered, 2,263 recoveries
Vaccines administered: 190 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 3,553
% of population fully vaccinated: 2.65%
Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 3.8% (+1); 7-day average — 5.3% (+0.1)
PERRY COUNTY
Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Total overall: 3,057 positives, 58 deaths, 2,884 recoveries
Vaccines administered: 84 doses Friday, bringing the total to 2,259
% of population fully vaccinated: 2.49%
Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 1% (-9); 7-day average — 5.3% (+0.4)
CALHOUN COUNTY
Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Total overall: 476 positives, 5 deaths, 464 recoveries
Vaccines administered: 13 doses Friday, bringing the total to 834
% of population fully vaccinated: 3.92%
Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 20% (+10.9); 7-day average — 8.2% (+5.1)
Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases by ZIP code in each county is reported on Mondays and shows the increase for the past week. Information comes from county sources and the Illinois Department of Public Health website.
Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Saturday
This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.
New cases of COVID-19: 3,062 (+598)
New deaths: 60 (-23)
New COVID-19 tests: 90,295 (-14,790)
Total cases: 1,144,281
Total deaths: 19,585
Total tests: 16,555,035
Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 284,786 (+12,342) — or 2.24% of the population
Total vaccine doses administered: 1,294,498 (+63,080)
Hospitalizations: 2,271 (-47)
People in ICU: 485 (-6)
People on ventilators: 246 (-8)
Statewide positivity rate (from Jan. 30-Feb. 5): 3.4% (+0.1)
Nation, world COVID-19 statistics
Here are the latest available statistics from the Worldometer and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Saturday afternoon.
- U.S.: 27,496,127 cases, 472,972 deaths, 17,232,881 recoveries
- World: 105,675,550 cases, 2,306,107 deaths, 58,775,063 recoveries
Testing sites in southwestern Illinois
Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River
Sunday, Feb. 7: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bond County Fairgrounds, 1224 Midway Drive, Greenville
Monday, Feb. 8: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Annex Building, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo
Tuesday, Feb. 9: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First United Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Church St., Collinsville
Wednesday, Feb. 10: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Annex Building, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo
Thursday, Feb. 11: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bread of Life Church, 5000 Humbert Road, Alton
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River
- Monday, Feb. 15: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy
- Wednesday, Feb. 17: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Quad City/Mt. Nebo Complex, 1634 Seventh St., Madison
- Tuesday, Feb. 23: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First United Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Church St., Collinsville
- Thursday, Feb. 25: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Quad City/Mt. Nebo Complex, 1634 Seventh St., Madison
- Saturday, Feb. 27: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River
Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle
The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.
The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillards. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. It’s a drive-thru with four tents, allowing people to stay in their cars.
St. Clair County has a new service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays.
Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.
COVID-19 definition key
- Region 4: The state-defined metro-east region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, Bond and Washington counties.
- Daily positivity rate: The percentage of tests performed in a single day that were positive for COVID-19. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics
- 7-day average positivity rate: The number of positive tests in a week divided by the total number of tests performed in that time. It is one measure Illinois uses to determine whether business restrictions should be strengthened or loosened because it gives an indication of the rate of infection in a community. The state-defined target is 8% or less. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics
- Hospitalizations: The number of patients in the hospital who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having the disease.
- ICU bed availability: The number of staffed intensive care unit beds that are empty over seven days divided by the total number of beds in the region. It is another measure the state uses to make decisions about business restrictions. The state-defined target is 20% or more. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics
- Vaccine doses administered: The number of shots provided to individuals. Authorized COVID-19 vaccines require two shots. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata
- % population vaccinated: The number of county residents who received both shots of an authorized COVID-19 vaccine divided by the county’s total population. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata
