Southwestern Illinois has fully vaccinated more than 11,000 people for COVID-19

COVID summary for Saturday, Feb. 6

The metro-east’s positivity rate was still below the 8% threshold Saturday, coming in at 5.9%. Additionally, Region 4 counties now have administered more than 58,000 vaccines and fully vaccinated more than 11,000 residents. On Friday, more than 3,000 people were vaccinated in the metro-east. The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday announced metro-east counties, also known as Region 4, can resume indoor dining effective immediately. Region 4 includes St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, Clinton, Washington and Bond counties.

Saturday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 153 (-91) (Only St. Clair and Monroe counties reporting)

New deaths: None

Total vaccines doses administered: 58,278 (+3,020)

Daily positivity rate (as of Wednesday): 7% (+1.1)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Wednesday): 5.9% (-0.1)

Regional hospitalizations: 138 (+15) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 6 (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of Friday): 22%

New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4: No new data as of 4 p.m.

New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4: No new data as of 4 p.m.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: 133 new positives, 1,340 new tests administered, 7 additional patients hospitalized, no additional patients on ventilators

Total overall: 26,646 positives, 425 deaths, 263,452 tests administered, 25,166 recoveries, 84 patients hospitalized with 5 individuals on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 1,545 doses Friday, bringing the total to 22,681

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.45%

Additional data: Individuals who tested positive ranged from under the age of 1 to their 90s. Of the 133 new positives, 59 were individuals under the age of 40.

Congregate living facilities: St. Paul’s Home reported 6 new cases

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 9.9% (+0.9); 7-day average — 7.3% (+2.4%)

MADISON COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 26,257 positives, 443 deaths, 241,968 tests administered, 18,896 recoveries, 36 patients hospitalized with 1 individuals on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 640 doses Friday, bringing the total to 19,278

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.51%

Additional data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 7.2% (-1.0); 7-day average — 8.3% (-0.2)

CLINTON COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 5,407 positives, 85 deaths, 5,088 recoveries, 7 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 398 doses Friday, bringing the total to 5,635

% of population fully vaccinated: 3.23%

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 4% (-1.8); 7-day average — 6.6% (+0.1)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 3,915 positives, 78 deaths, 3,791 recoveries, 3 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 85 doses Friday, bringing the total to 4,061

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.49%

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 2.8% (+0.5); 7-day average — 3% (-0.2)

MONROE COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: 20 new positives

Total overall: 3,939 positives, 80 deaths, 30 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 97 doses Friday, bringing the total to 3,121

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.85%

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 8.6% (+5.2); 7-day average — 7.2% (-0.7)

BOND COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 1,966 positives, 21 deaths, 37,135 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 163 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 1,993

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.91%

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 5.3% (+2.1); 7-day average — 2.1% (+0.3)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 1,543 positives, 25 deaths, 1,495 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 93 doses Friday, bringing the total to 1,509

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.14%

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 4.6% (-10.3); 7-day average — 6.6% (+0.5)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 4,346 positives, 103 deaths, 3,198 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 546 doses Friday, bringing the total to 6,378

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.96%

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 5.9% (+0.3); 7-day average — 5.5% (+0.3)

JERSEY COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 2,366 positives, 44 deaths, 23,878 tests administered, 2,263 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 190 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 3,553

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.65%

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 3.8% (+1); 7-day average — 5.3% (+0.1)

PERRY COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 3,057 positives, 58 deaths, 2,884 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 84 doses Friday, bringing the total to 2,259

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.49%

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 1% (-9); 7-day average — 5.3% (+0.4)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 476 positives, 5 deaths, 464 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 13 doses Friday, bringing the total to 834

% of population fully vaccinated: 3.92%

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 20% (+10.9); 7-day average — 8.2% (+5.1)

Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases by ZIP code in each county is reported on Mondays and shows the increase for the past week. Information comes from county sources and the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Saturday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 3,062 (+598)

New deaths: 60 (-23)

New COVID-19 tests: 90,295 (-14,790)

Total cases: 1,144,281

Total deaths: 19,585

Total tests: 16,555,035

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 284,786 (+12,342) — or 2.24% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 1,294,498 (+63,080)

Hospitalizations: 2,271 (-47)

People in ICU: 485 (-6)

People on ventilators: 246 (-8)

Statewide positivity rate (from Jan. 30-Feb. 5): 3.4% (+0.1)

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Worldometer and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Saturday afternoon.

U.S.: 27,496,127 cases, 472,972 deaths, 17,232,881 recoveries





27,496,127 World: 105,675,550 cases, 2,306,107 deaths, 58,775,063 recoveries





Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Sunday, Feb. 7: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River

Sunday, Feb. 7: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bond County Fairgrounds, 1224 Midway Drive, Greenville

Monday, Feb. 8: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Annex Building, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo

Tuesday, Feb. 9: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First United Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Church St., Collinsville

Wednesday, Feb. 10: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Annex Building, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo

Thursday, Feb. 11: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bread of Life Church, 5000 Humbert Road, Alton

Saturday, Feb. 13: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River





Monday, Feb. 15: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy

Wednesday, Feb. 17: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Quad City/Mt. Nebo Complex, 1634 Seventh St., Madison





Tuesday, Feb. 23: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First United Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Church St., Collinsville





Thursday, Feb. 25: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Quad City/Mt. Nebo Complex, 1634 Seventh St., Madison





Saturday, Feb. 27: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River





Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle

The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillards. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. It’s a drive-thru with four tents, allowing people to stay in their cars.

St. Clair County has a new service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

COVID-19 definition key

Region 4: The state-defined metro-east region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, Bond and Washington counties.

Daily positivity rate: The percentage of tests performed in a single day that were positive for COVID-19. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics

7-day average positivity rate: The number of positive tests in a week divided by the total number of tests performed in that time. It is one measure Illinois uses to determine whether business restrictions should be strengthened or loosened because it gives an indication of the rate of infection in a community. The state-defined target is 8% or less. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics

Hospitalizations: The number of patients in the hospital who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having the disease.

ICU bed availability: The number of staffed intensive care unit beds that are empty over seven days divided by the total number of beds in the region. It is another measure the state uses to make decisions about business restrictions. The state-defined target is 20% or more. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics

Vaccine doses administered: The number of shots provided to individuals. Authorized COVID-19 vaccines require two shots. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata

% population vaccinated: The number of county residents who received both shots of an authorized COVID-19 vaccine divided by the county’s total population. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How to share your questions with us Help the BND report on COVID-19 vaccines and their distribution in southwestern Illinois. Send your questions and coverage ideas to newsroom@bnd.com or 618-239-2500.