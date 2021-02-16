Here’s which COVID vaccine clinics will close or open in southwest Illinois this week

Several COVID-19 vaccination clinics in southwestern Illinois were closed Tuesday because of frigid temperatures and a blanket of snow.

Bond, Clinton, Jersey and Washington county health departments were closed Tuesday, while appointments at St. Clair County’s mass vaccination sites are continuing as planned.

Here’s a list of metro-east counties and their plans for Tuesday.

St. Clair County

St. Clair County’s mass vaccination site at Belle Clair Fairgrounds will continue with appointments Tuesday, according to the county health department.

Appointments will also continue but on a later schedule at the St. Clair County Health Department at 330 West Main. Those with appointments scheduled from 9 to 11 a.m. should arrive at 11 a.m. or after until 3 p.m.

Illinois Department of Public Health COVID-19 testing sites in St. Clair County were closed Tuesday.

HSHS St. Elizabeth Hospital’s vaccination clinic was open for scheduled appointments. Anyone wanting to cancel or reschedule should use their online MyChart account.

Madison County

Madison County Health Department didn’t have any mass vaccination clinics scheduled for Tuesday.

Appointments planned for Wednesday at Lewis and Clark Community College were expected to continue as scheduled, said health department spokeswoman Amy Yeager. The department will stay in touch with the college throughout Tuesday in case a change in plans is needed because of more snow expected Wednesday.

Vaccinations planned for two congregate living facilities Tuesday will continue, though a clinic at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville was rescheduled for Wednesday because the university was closed.

Public COVID-19 testing sites were closed Tuesday.

If you had an appointment for testing or vaccination at a private health care facility, check with your provider to see if appointments would continue.

Calhoun County

The Calhoun County Health Department does not expect to receive shipments of first-dose COVID-19 vaccines this week because of the weather, but second dose appointments will continue as scheduled, the department said in a post on social media.

Macoupin County

Macoupin County vaccine clinic appointments scheduled for Tuesday will be rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb. 24. Appointments will be at the same time on that day. If you need to reschedule, email covidvaccine@mcphd.net or leave a message on the COVID-19 hotline at 217-313-5078.

Monroe County

The Monroe County Health Department postponed outdoor clinics this week. Anyone who received their first dose on Monday, Jan. 18 may get their second dose beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22. Doses are guaranteed.

Perry County

All scheduled vaccination appointments at the Perry County Health Department for Tuesday and Wednesday will be rescheduled.