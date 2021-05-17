Dierbergs joins other southwest IL businesses, lifts mask rule for vaccinated customers

Dierbergs joined several other local grocery chains by announcing it would no longer require vaccinated individuals to wear masks inside their stores.

The grocery chains vice president of advertising and marketing, Jamie Collins, said the new rule will go into place Tuesday and will allow fully vaccinated customers, vendors and staff members to go without a mask while inside Dierberg’s 25 stores.

“To better ensure a safer working and shopping environment for everyone, we ask all individuals, who are not fully vaccinated, to continue wearing a mask while in our stores,” Collins added.

On Thursday the CDC announced people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks or physically distance while both indoors and outdoors.

Over the weekend, Schnucks also announced it would no longer require facemasks along with several other businesses in the metro-east.