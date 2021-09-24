Need a COVID-19 vaccine? Health facilities hosting clinic at McKendree

Touchette Regional Hospital and SIHF Healthcare will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic that is open to the public with no appointment required.

The clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, in the Melvin Price Convocation Center on the campus of McKendree University, 701 College Road, Lebanon.

The vaccine will be available to any Illinois resident age 12 and older; the Pfizer vaccine will be administered. A second dose will be required in three weeks for full vaccination.

People must bring some form of identification as well as insurance information. However, insurance is not required, and there is no out-of-pocket cost to receive the vaccine.

