Victim identified in fatal truck versus train accident in Southern Illinois

A 67-year-old man was killed when a train hit his pickup truck near Gorham on Tuesday.

Gerald Mifflin, of Murphysboro, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 11:30 a.m., Mifflin’s Dodge Dakota was eastbound on Lovers Lane when he failed to yield at a stop sign and struck the Union Pacific train, which was crossing the intersection. According to the release, the truck hit the side of a tank car and wedged under it.

The train was carrying remnants of a hazardous, flammable liquid, the release said. As a precaution, authorities evacuated homes around the area. Rail traffic, Grimsby Road and Lovers Lane were all closed for about five and a half hours.

