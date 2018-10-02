Two Southern Illinois men among 10-person meth distribution indictment

Two men from Granite City have been charged in federal court for a meth-dealing, money laundering scheme that involved eight other people.

Doug Kelsay, 42, and Victor “Blu” Parker, 23, were indicted by a grand jury on Sept. 6, a KMOV 4 report said. They were charged with conspiring to distribute meth and intending to distribute meth, along with felony weapon possession charges.





In August 2017, authorities discovered a package in the mail containing almost three pounds of meth, the report said. Court records indicated that the group mailed meth from California to St. Louis for distribution.





Others charged in the conspiracy were:

Nathaniel “BJ” Hill, 37, St. Louis

Lamar “Mike” or “Marty” McDonald, 36, O’Fallon, MO

Maurice “Reece” “Peanut” “Fat Boy” Love, 37, San Diego, CA

Candace Hill, 35, St. Louis

Earl “E” Murray, 37, St. Louis

Timothy Wright, 22, San Diego, CA

Jeffrey “Skinny” Will, 37, St. Louis

Myron Coffee, 26, Creve Coeur

Nathaniel Hill is accused of leading the group, the report said, and also served as a dealer. McDonald allegedly arranged shipments of the meth.





Nathaniel Hill, Candace Hill, Love and Wright were all charged with money laundering in addition to the other charges brought against the whole group, the report said.





Two of the charges, conspiracy to distribute meth and possession with intent to distribute meth, carry penalties of 10 years to life.



