Woman charged in connection to Cahokia murder

An East St. Louis woman has been charged with the death of man found this week in his Cahokia home, according to reports.

Melinda Graves, 30, was charged with murder Friday in connection of the death of Jermaine Ross, 47, of Cahokia, St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly confirmed.

Ross’s body was found in his home on Wednesday by a group of friends, police said. There was no forced entry, KMOV reported.

Ross died of a single gunshot wound. He had been dead for three or four days before he was discovered, Fox 2 reported.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was called in to investigate the death. Graves was one of two people taken into custody for questioning, reports said. The other person was released.

Graves’ bond was set at $500,000, according to reports.