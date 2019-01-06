Old Herald Brewing Co. opens in Collinsville, World Market in Shiloh closing soon

World Market at Green Mount Crossing in Shiloh will close at the end of January.
Closing signs at the entrance confirmed the closure Monday. Inside, a store manager said the store would close Jan. 26 or when the store runs out of inventory.
“Our Shiloh store is closing,” signs at the front entrance state. “Inventory blowout. Everything must go.”
All sales are final and coupons will no longer be accepted at the Shiloh location. The California-based retailer, formally known as Cost Plus World Market, also has a location in Brentwood, Missouri.
A national retailer, Word Market sells furniture, lighting, home decor, jewelry, clothing, and specialty grocery items.
The Shiloh location isn’t the first World Market to be closed in recent years. Earlier this year, the company announced the closure of an Arizona location, according to the Casa Grande Dispatch. It also shuttered two Chicago area stores last January, according to the Daily Herald.
World Market did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Old Herald Brewing Co. and Ardent Spirits, Inc. opens in Collinsville
The metro-east has a new brewery and distillery.
Located at 115 E. Clay St., Old Herald Brewing Co. and Ardent Spirits, Inc., opened its doors to the public Jan. 3.
Owners Derik and Whitney Reiser gave the building a $2.8 million makeover from top to bottom. Executive Chef Krissana Frawley, who formerly worked for Beast Craft BBQ in Bellleville, will be in charge of the kitchen. She plans to serve pork from a local farmer Chad Rensing.
Pork belly BLTs, burgers and beef cheeks are on the menu that will compliment the beer and craft spirits.
Torin O’Brien will serve as brew master. Eventually eight different beers will be available at the brewery. Four are available now.
Old Herald opens is just the second brewery and distillery combination in Illinois.
“It feels like the right time and the right place,” Derik Reiser said before construction began earlier this year. “We’re in the heart of the metro-east. There’s no craft brewing and distillery experience like this.”
Newest fast food joint opens just in time for new year in Highland
Developers of Highland’s newest fast-food attraction made good on their promise to open before the new year.
The new Burger King, located at the intersection of Illinois 143 and Koepfli Lane, officially opened to the public Monday, Dec. 31.
James Needham, director of Operations at Broadway Restaurant Group, the developers of the project, said the burger shop was planned to open the last weekend of December or, at the very latest, on New Year’s Eve.
Broadway Restaurant Group was founded in 2016 and currently has more than 34 Burger King locations in the greater St. Louis area and Southern Illinois.
He said his company has been excited about the prospect of opening a location in Highland for some time.
“It’s always been a community we’ve been watching. It’s something we’ve been wanting to go after for a long time,” Needham said. “We’re excited to be coming to the community and giving more options to the town.”
Burger King’s opening closely follows the opening of a new Jimmy Johns, less than a mile down the road.
