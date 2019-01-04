Three juveniles charged after carjacking, robbery of pizza delivery driver in Cahokia

Three juveniles have been charged in connection with a carjacking and robbery of a pizza delivery driver in Cahokia on Thursday.

The three youths, two from Cahokia and one from Belleville, were charged with vehicular hijacking and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly said. They are in juvenile detention.

The juveniles ordered a pizza to be delivered to a vacant house in the 700 block of St. Paul Avenue, Cahokia Police Captain Dennis Plew said. When the Domino’s Pizza delivery driver arrived, the suspects robbed him and took off in the stolen car, Plew said.

The suspects struck another vehicle as they were fleeing and stop sticks were used to disable the stolen car, Plew said.

Two people in the other car were taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Their condition is not known.