Large fire at Centreville home spreads to neighboring house

By Hana Muslic

January 08, 2019 07:26 PM

Several agencies responded to a large house fire in Centreville on Monday night that even damaged a neighboring home.

Around 5:30 p.m., crews were called to the single-story residence in the 7000 block of Ames Road, Midway Fire Protection District Chief David Easton said.

There, Easton said firefighters fought a blaze that fully involved the home, flames catching the left side of a neighbor’s home as well. Residents inside the second home fled when they noticed the fire. No one was inside the first house.

Crews were able to put the fire out, but the original home is considered a total loss, Easton said. The second home sustained “pretty significant damage” from flames and smoke.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Easton said.

