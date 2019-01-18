Use these tips to stay safe if you have to drive through this weekend’s winter storm

With another winter storm expected to hit the metro-east Friday night, the Illinois State Police are encouraging people to stay off the roads.
But, if you must drive during the storm, here are some tips they recommend:
- Move over and slow down for emergency vehicles, including snowplows.
- Make sure someone is aware of your travel route.
- Dress warmly. Choose layers of clothing in anticipation of unexpected winter weather emergencies.
- Ensure you keep plenty of gas in your tank in case your vehicle becomes stranded.
- Clear ice and snow from your vehicle windows and lights.
- Don’t crowd the plow. Remember, a snowplow operator’s field of vision is restricted. You may see them, but they may not see you.
- Watch out for black ice. Roads that appear clear may be treacherous. Take it slow when approaching intersections, off-ramps, bridges, and shady areas – all are prone to black ice.
- Have an emergency car care kit that contains jumper cables, a flashlight, an ice scraper, blankets, gloves, food items, water, and a first-aid kit.
- Carry a cell phone and a charger.
- Always wear a safety belt.
During the winter storm that hit the region earlier this month, some areas received as much as 9 inches of snow. State police responded to 103 car crashes, including one that killed a 73-year-old Troy man.
