Crews respond to fire at apartment building in O’Fallon

Multiple agencies were responding to a fire at an apartment building in O’Fallon on Monday.

Just after 8 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to the residence in the 500 block of Donna Drive, Deputy Chief Bruce Green of the Fairview Heights Fire Department said.

Fairview Heights and Lebanon fire departments were called in for mutual aid to the O’Fallon Fire Department.

Smoke was visible from the backside of the building around 8:30 p.m. as several firefighters went inside.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

It is unknown if there were any injuries to firefighters or occupants of the building. The cause of the fire and extent of damage were to be determined.

Check back to bnd.com for more on this developing story.