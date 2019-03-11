Metro-East News

Construction will reduce lanes on part of Illinois 161 until May, IDOT says

By Hana Muslic

March 11, 2019 05:50 PM

Nearly 5 miles of Illinois 161 in St. Clair County will be reduced to one-lane traffic in each direction until May, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Monday.

Construction will reduce the state route from Dutch Hollow Road to Illinois 159 beginning Thursday, a news release from the agency stated. Crews will be working on repairing pavement. The project is scheduled to run until the end of May, weather permitting.

Flaggers will be used to maintain two-way traffic at all times, the release stated. IDOT advised that drivers should expect delays and allow extra time for trips through the area, and to avoid the area and use alternate routes when it’s feasible. Construction details can be found on IDOT’s traveler information map online.

