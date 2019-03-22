Funeral home announces arrangements for Edwardsville couple murdered in their home

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Lois and Michael Ladd, who were stabbed to death in their Edwardsville home over the weekend.

Visitation will take place from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday at St. Boniface Catholic Church, where the Ladds attended. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church with the Very Rev. Jeff Goechner presiding.

“A complete obituary is pending and will be posted later,” according to a notice on the website of Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville.

The funeral home has set up a “tribute wall” for people who want to share memories of the Ladds or provide words of comfort to the family at https://www.weberfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Michael-And-Lois-Ladd/.

Edwardsville police found the bodies of Lois Ladd, 68, a well-known chiropractor, and her husband, Michael Ladd, 79, a general contractor, about 10:30 a.m. Monday at their home in the 800 block of North Kansas Street. One of Lois Ladd’s employees had called and asked for someone to check on her.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was brought in to investigate.

On Sunday, police had arrested Zachary Capers, 23, of Collinsville, on an outstanding Madison County warrant in an unrelated incident in Worden and later linked him to the Ladd case. On Tuesday, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons charged him with four counts of first-degree murder.

Capers is being held in the Madison County Jail without bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 5 in Third Judicial Circuit court.

The Ladds are being remembered by friends, patients and customers as a fun-loving and generous couple. At a press conference Tuesday, mayor Hal Patton said Lois Ladd had recently helped Edwardsville Rotary Club prepare 22,000 meals for homeless and needy people.

Capers attended Edwardsville High School. As an adult, he developed a long police record, with charges ranging from forgery to assault, trespass to possession of stolen vehicles.











