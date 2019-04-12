Metro-East News

Car that killed Swansea firefighter was fleeing St. Louis police, department says

Swansea firefighters escort body of fellow firefighter killed in accident

Brett Korves, of St. Jacob, Illinois, a 10-year veteran of the Swansea Fire Department, was killed in a car crash in St. Louis County. His fellow firefighters, friends, and family attended a procession ending at the Swansea Fire Department. By
Up Next
Brett Korves, of St. Jacob, Illinois, a 10-year veteran of the Swansea Fire Department, was killed in a car crash in St. Louis County. His fellow firefighters, friends, and family attended a procession ending at the Swansea Fire Department. By

St. Louis police are now saying a car that crashed into a Swansea firefighter’s car, killing him was feeling from police.

Swansea firefighter Brett Korves, 30 was killed at about 5:51 a.m. April 4 on Page Avenue and North Warson Road in St. Louis County.

The St. Louis Post Dispatch reported Friday that St. Louis police were trying to stop a Camaro before it crashed into Korves’ vehicle. His funeral was Wednesday.

St. Louis County Police Sgt. Benjamin Granda said he did not know why or where officers tried to stop the vehicle but said an investigation was ongoing. The driver of the Camaro, a 21-year old man, was arrested two days later.

Korves was trying to make a left turn in his Chevrolet Cruze when the Camero struck his vehicle.

Korves was a 10-year veteran of the Swansea Fire Department.

Kavahn Mansouri

My name is Kavahn Mansouri and I’m a Belleville News-Democrat and Highland News Leader reporter. I’ve covered small towns for more than two years, telling impactful, local stories that matter to those communities.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  

Read Next

St. Louis On the Air host had history of ‘troubling’ comments toward women, co-workers say

Latest News

St. Louis On the Air host had history of ‘troubling’ comments toward women, co-workers say

St. Louis On the Air Host Don Marsh’s resignation followed comments about women that troubled coworkers the day he resigned and prior, a St. Louis Public Radio Article alleges. Marsh denies that he is sexist.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE METRO-EAST NEWS

Metro-East News

Illinois says it didn’t get federal disaster aid due to technical glitch; FEMA denies error

Crime

Two young men, both on foot, wounded in random shootings in East St. Louis

Crime

Two men wounded after gunmen fire more than 40 rounds into car in Alorton

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service