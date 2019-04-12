Metro-East News
Car that killed Swansea firefighter was fleeing St. Louis police, department says
Swansea firefighters escort body of fellow firefighter killed in accident
St. Louis police are now saying a car that crashed into a Swansea firefighter’s car, killing him was feeling from police.
Swansea firefighter Brett Korves, 30 was killed at about 5:51 a.m. April 4 on Page Avenue and North Warson Road in St. Louis County.
The St. Louis Post Dispatch reported Friday that St. Louis police were trying to stop a Camaro before it crashed into Korves’ vehicle. His funeral was Wednesday.
St. Louis County Police Sgt. Benjamin Granda said he did not know why or where officers tried to stop the vehicle but said an investigation was ongoing. The driver of the Camaro, a 21-year old man, was arrested two days later.
Korves was trying to make a left turn in his Chevrolet Cruze when the Camero struck his vehicle.
Korves was a 10-year veteran of the Swansea Fire Department.
