Two St. Clair County roads will close lanes while crews work on asphalt resurfacing

Starting April 22, two roads in St. Clair County will have lane closures so crews can work on asphalt resurfacing.

Scott Troy Road will begin just north of Illinois 50 and north toward the Madison and St. Clair County line, Wayne Sandheinrich of the St. Clair County Department of Roads and Bridges announced Tuesday. The project should last about four weeks, depending on the weather.

The driving surface will be rough and grooved before the new pavement is placed on the streets, Sandheinrich wrote, saying that drivers should slow down and exercise caution in those areas. Delays are expected.

Sandheinrich also announced that Hillstown Road near Marissa will be closing approximately 3,000 feet west of the landfill entrance. People will still be able to access the landfill from the east. That project should last five weeks, he wrote.

Hana Muslic

Hana Muslic has been covering breaking news and crime for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.
