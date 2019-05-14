Centralia teen pleads guilty in shooting, police say investigation is still ‘active’

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 15-year-old pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for his part in the shooting death of a 13-year-old, but Centralia’s police say the case isn’t closed yet.

The juvenile plead guilty in Marion County Court to the involuntary manslaughter charge in connection to the death of 13-year-old Jaden Krauss, who was shot in the head last week.

Centralia Police received a 911 call from a residence at the 100 block of South Pine at 5:47 a.m. Saturday., where officers found the 13-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head. Centralia Fire Department and Lifestar EMS treated Krauss at the scene.

Police Chief Brian Atchison said while the 15-year-old has plead guilty there are still many questions to be answered about what happened to Krauss.

“There’s still things we want answers to,” Atchison said. “This is still very much an active investigation.”

Four other juveniles who also were at the home were detained before being released with no charges. They were questioned again at a later date and the 15-year-old juvenile was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Krauss was taken to a St. Louis hospital with critical head injuries after initially being taken to SSM Health St. Mary’s hospital. He was pronounced dead early Monday morning at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.

Atchison said the case is complicated and that his department is looking at the “whole case.”

“We’re not ruling out anything,” he said. “We’re looking at the whole case, not just that one person’s involvement. There’s more parts of this case.”

Since the teenager pleaded guilty in juvenile court, no further details will be released. on his plea. Sentencing is set for June 26. The teenager remains in Franklin County’s Detention Center.

Friends, relatives and other residents of Centalia have taken to social media with the police department’s contact information in hopes of finding answers. A group dubbed Answers for Jaden Lee Krauss has been created.

Krauss was a student at Centralia Junior High School where he ran track. He had a passion for video games, making videos for YouTube, cooking and listening to music, his obituary said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Krauss and his mother, Jaianna Grant.