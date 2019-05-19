Two people killed in accident involving semi-truck on I-55, multiple lanes closed

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Three lanes of eastbound Interstate 44 were closed on Sunday afternoon as crews attended to a fatal multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 toward St. Louis.

Just after 2:30 p.m., the accident occurred in the eastbound lanes of the highway near the 7th Street exit in St. Louis, KSDK reported. A car crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer, becoming wedged.

KMOV reported that both people inside the car were killed.

Delays are expected to last for several hours while crews investigate. An estimated clearance time has been set for 7:49 p.m., KSDK’s report stated.

