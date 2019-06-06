Mississippi River’s crest delayed until Sunday, raised several inches

Aerial View north of Prairie Du Pont Levee District and the Mississippi River Aerial video shot by the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency showing flooding north of the Jefferson Barracks Bridge and through the Prairie Du Pont Levee District in East Carondelet. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Aerial video shot by the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency showing flooding north of the Jefferson Barracks Bridge and through the Prairie Du Pont Levee District in East Carondelet.

The forecasted crest for the Mississippi River has been raised several inches and delayed until Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

The Mississippi River is now expected to crest at varying levels around the area. At St. Louis, the river is forecast to crest at 45.8 feet, a little more than three feet shy of the 1993 record of 49 feet. It had been expected that the river would crest on Friday at 45.3 feet.

In Alton, at the Melvin Price Lock and Dam, the river will crest at 39 feet, and in Grafton the river will crest at 35 feet.

The crest forecast was lowered Wednesday due to a levee breach along the Illinois River in Hardin. The original crest was predicted to reach 46 feet earlier in the week.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the breach relieved flood pressure temporarily, dropping the expected crest nearly a foot.

More Flooding Possible

Senior Hydrologist Mark Fuchs with the St. Louis branch of the National Weather Service said there could be more flooding in store for the area from rain falling in the northern plains and into the Missouri River basin.

This week’s rain isn’t expected to have a large effect on the height of the river, but the National Weather Service is keeping an eye on the rain to the north.

“It doesn’t take all that much excessive rainfall to make life miserable again,” Fuchs said.

Meanwhile, more than 200 National Guard soldiers have been deployed to the metro-east by Gov. J.B. Pritzker to help with flooding efforts. Troops are helping shore up levees and patrolling for trespassers, which have proved to be an issue in the past week.

“We have a long road ahead of us,” Pritzker said when he visited Grafton earlier this week.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker speaks with National Guardsmen in Grafton.

Rivers closed





Almost all of the rivers in the area have been closed or restricted. The Kaskaskia River has been completely shut down and, according to police, if anyone is found on the river they will be fined without warning.

Travel on the Mississippi has been restricted by the Coast Guard from Alton to Gladstone due to the extremely high waters. However, permission to travel on the river is being given on a case-by-case basis to barge operators.

Road Closures

Over the past several days, the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Missouri Department of Transportation have announced road closures due to flooding of the Mississippi River in and near the metro-east area.

Those include the following: