Pritzker activates National Guard to respond to severe flooding in Southern Illinois

Mississippi River rising in Grafton and Alton Flooding scenes from Alton and Grafton, Illinois where the Mississippi river is rising. The river is expected to crest at almost 32 feet Monday May 6th, 2019 in Grafton, 6 feet below the historic 1993 flood. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Flooding scenes from Alton and Grafton, Illinois where the Mississippi river is rising. The river is expected to crest at almost 32 feet Monday May 6th, 2019 in Grafton, 6 feet below the historic 1993 flood.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker activated the National Guard on Thursday in response to flooding in the state, which has affected parts of Southern Illinois and the metro-east.

On Wednesday, Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler asked for the National Guard to help with flood-fighting efforts.

The river is expected to crest at 39.3 feet in Alton on June 4. If it does, those water levels will come second only to those of the Great Flood of 1993.

Earlier this month, Pritzker signed a proclamation declaring a disaster in 34 counties, including Madison, St. Clair, Jersey and Randolph. The declaration makes a wide variety of state resources available and sets in motion the ability to receive federal assistance.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The governor is expected to discuss the flooding at a 9 a.m. news conference in Springfield.

Return to bnd.com for more on this developing story.