Mississippi River will now crest Friday as region battles rising flood waters
Illinois Governor visits flooded Grafton
Officials said Wednesday the Mississippi River will continue flooding for an additional day before cresting on Friday, adding another day of woes to area cities fending off flood water.
The National Weather Service said the river is expected to crest at roughly the same level of 46 feet Friday instead of Thursday, just three feet shy of the Great Flood of 1993 record of 49.6 feet.
St. Louis’ National Weather Service Senior Service Hydrologist Mark Fuchs said Tuesday the rain might cause a slight rise in the river, but said this week’s rain most likely wouldn’t have a substantial effect on the height of the river.
He said the service is keeping an eye on this week’s rains and the rain predicted in the weeks to come.
“We’re watching this week’s rainfall forecast but we’re also keeping an eye on the week after that and the weeks beyond that because the river is so high,” he said. “It doesn’t take all that much excessive rainfall to make life miserable again.”
Around the area, cities in Monroe, St. Clair, Calhoun and Madison counties are struggling to keep their communities protected. Every day more floodgates have been installed and trespassing headaches on the levees have also proven to be an issue.
In Monroe County, where the Sheriff’s Department installed a curfew and resident checkpoint system in flooded areas, Sheriff Neal Rohlfing said a mandatory evacuation of those areas.
In East Alton, where the river is expected to crest at 39.2 feet, yet another flood gate was installed Tuesday at Illinois 3 at Wood River Creek, according to the Alton Telegraph. It is hoped that the gate will stop some water flow coming from the north end of the town, protecting homes and businesses from possible flash flooding.
On Tuesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered an additional 200 National Guard soldiers specifically to the metro-east, adding to the 200 members who were activated last week.
In St. Clair and Madison counties, a group of roughly 20 guardsmen have been patrolling the levees looking for trespassers and possible problems with the levees themselves.
The Coast Guard also recently announced it would be expanding waterway closures on the upper Mississippi from Alton to Gladstone due to the “extremely” high waters levels and fast-moving currents. To operate vessels on the river, operators must request permission to travel inside the closure zone.
There will be limited vessels allowed in the zone, a press release from the Coast Guard stated. The captain of the sector reviews each vessel request on a case-by-case basis.
The Kaskaskia River has also been closed to recreational boating in St. Clair, Monroe and Randolph counties due to flood-related hazards., according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
Over the past several days, The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced road closures due to flooding of the Mississippi River near the metro-east area.
The following area roads have been closed due to flooding
- Illinois 108 from Eldred to Illinois 96, which includes the Kampsville Ferry.
- The Chester Bridge, which has been closed by the Missouri Department of Transportation since Sunday.
- The Levee Gates at Illinois 3/111 in East Alton.
- Illinois 100 from U.S. 67 in Alton to Illinois 16 in Jersey County.
- U.S. 67 @ IL 100 in Alton.
- Illinois 3 Truck By-Pass (Water Street) in Chester.
- IL 155 outside of Prairie du Rocher.
- Brussels Ferry.
- Kaskaskia Street in Chester.
- IL 100 in Calhoun County from just North of the Joe Page Bridge to Pearl.
- Illinois 96 from County Highway 2 to Crooked Creek Hollow Road near Mozier, Calhoun County (Illinois 96 from Crooked Creek Hollow Road north to Pike County Line is open to local traffic).
- Illinois 3 at Mary’s River to the Jackson County line in Randolph County.
- Several roads near and in Valmeyer in Monroe County
