Stretch of Illinois 157 to close in Centreville Wednesday for emergency work

A stretch of Illinois 157 is set to be closed Wednesday for emergency work on a nearby railroad crossing.

Illinois 157 from Route 13 to Route 15 will close from 8 a.m. to allow work on the Norfolk Southern railroad crossing, the Illinois Department of Transportation said earlier this week.

A detour will be in place to guide drivers through the closure while work is underway. The area will reopen at 4 p.m.

Work on this stretch of railroad was scheduled for Thursday, June 13, as well.

