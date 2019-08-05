Victim identified in fatal wrong way crash near Dupo

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

The victim of an early morning wrong-way car accident on Saturday has been identified as a 25-year-old East St. Louis woman.

Just after 4 a.m., Lashay A. McNeil was killed after driving her black Ford Escape southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 255 near Dupo and colliding head-on with a Hino box truck, a news release from the Illinois State Police stated.

McNeil was flown to an area hospital and died there, according to the release. The driver of the box truck, 31-year-old Darrell R. Purlee was taken by ambulance to the hospital with minor injuries.

ISP said there was no other information about the crash as of Monday night.

