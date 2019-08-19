Using Metro Monday? Your wait could be longer than usual.

Bi-State Development and MetroBus and MetroLink drivers union negotiations Bi-State Development and the union representing MetroBus drivers and MetroLink train operators have been negotiating for a new contract. There has been disagreement over the length of the deal. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bi-State Development and the union representing MetroBus drivers and MetroLink train operators have been negotiating for a new contract. There has been disagreement over the length of the deal.

Metro passengers should expect delays throughout the day Monday, as operator shortages continue to disrupt normal routes and schedules.

Metro officials announced Sunday night that there wouldn’t be enough bus drivers to service all of its customers Monday morning, Aug. 19.

Monday morning, they announced Blue Line MetroLink service would be limited between the Shrewbury-Landsdowne I-44 and Forest Park-DeBallivierre stations and may experience delays of “up to 10 minutes” until further notice.

It marks the fourth time in the past two months Metro has told passengers to expect delays for the MetroBus or MetroLink due to drivers calling off work or declining extra work assignments.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Metro Transit anticipates we will not be in position to deliver the normally high-quality service the region has come to expect every day,” said Metro Executive Director Jessica Mefford-Miller. “While we will utilize every qualified Metro employee we can to drive a MetroBus tomorrow, it will likely not be sufficient to serve all morning rush hour trips.”

The shortages continue amid ongoing contract negotiations between Metro and Amalgamated Transit Union Local 788.

To assist MetroBus customers, a press release stated, Metro’s transit information team expanded its hours Monday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The team can be reached at 314-231-2345 or texted at 314-207-9786.