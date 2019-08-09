Metro Transit announces new security team

Is MetroLink really so dangerous? To figure out if MetroLink is really so dangerous, the Belleville News-Democrat collected reports from 15 police departments on the line as well as crime data from the past three years. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK To figure out if MetroLink is really so dangerous, the Belleville News-Democrat collected reports from 15 police departments on the line as well as crime data from the past three years.

Metro Transit has announced it has hired three people to lead the transit system’s public safety team.

Stephen Berry, general manager of Public Safety; Kevin B. Scott, director of Security; and Vernon L. Summer, manager of Contract Security are scheduled to join Metro Transit on Sept. 9, and will be responsible for the ongoing development and implementation of the transit system’s comprehensive security program, the transit agency said in a news release.

“We are committed to providing our customers, our team members and the neighborhoods we serve with safe and secure transit service, and the experience and expertise of our new Public Safety leadership team will be a key component toward delivering on that commitment,” said Taulby Roach, president and chief executive officer of Bi-State Development. “These individuals were selected specifically for their accomplished experiences and demonstrated success in areas including transit security, law enforcement and community policing.”

