Man shot on Busch Stadium MetroLink platform dies

A 57-year-old St. Louis man shot in the head Sunday night as he stood on the Busch Stadium MetroLink station platform has died, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
Mac Payne, a homeless man, was hit as he was standing on the platform.
The shot came from inside a train, where a father and son were being harassed by four men and two women, St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson said Monday.
On Monday afternoon, St. Louis City police posted on their Facebook page that they were looking for a person of interest in the case.
