One person airlifted after bicycle and tractor collide in Waterloo

A young adult was airlifted to a local hospital on Tuesday evening following a bicycle and tractor collision in Waterloo.

The biker hit the implement of a tractor near Illinois 3 south of Market Street around 5:37 p.m., a Waterloo firefighter said. The biker was injured.

It is unclear what the biker’s condition was or what caused the crash.

