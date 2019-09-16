Stolen Spire truck evades police in Madison County before heading to downtown St. Louis

A stolen Spire truck was chased throughout Madison County Monday afternoon after it was stolen from St. Louis County earlier in the day. KMOV

Several police agencies in Madison County helped pursue a stolen energy company truck before it headed back to St. Louis on Monday afternoon.

The white Spire Energy pickup truck, which was originally stolen out of St. Louis County, evaded officers before heading over the Stan Musial-Veterans Memorial Bridge at around 4 p.m. The truck then headed toward downtown St. Louis.

According to KSDK, a Spire spokesperson said the truck was stolen off the company’s lot on the 4100 block of Shrewsbury at around 1 p.m. The truck has GPS tracking and the company worked with police to track the vehicle.

As of 4:20 p.m. St. Louis Police had arrested the man after he left the truck and was waling on foot while a KMOV helicopter tracked him. Shortly afterward, unmarked police cars converged on the man and officers arrested him.

No other information was immediately available.