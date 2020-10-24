Belleville News-Democrat Logo
Caseyville man dies in three-car crash Friday night near Collinsville

A Caseyville man died Friday evening after being in a three-car crash in Collinsville.

Charles C. Abernathy, 32, died from injuries sustained in the crash at around 7 p.m. near Illinois Route 157 and Sumner Boulevard, according to the Collinsville Police Department.

Abernathy was pronounced dead by Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn later Friday evening.

Individuals in the other vehicles involved in the crash sustained minor injuries, according to police.

The Metro East Crash Assistance Team is investigating the crash.

