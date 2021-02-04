Metro-East News

Here’s a sampling of the BND’s 2021 coverage plans that you helped to shape

This is a letter that Jeffry Couch, the BND’s editor and general manager, sent to subscribers this week

Dear Readers,

I hope this note finds you safe and healthy.

Today, I want to share with you some of the BND’s 2021 coverage plans that you helped to shape through your suggestions and questions. We’ll add to the list throughout the year, so please continue offering your ideas.

As we begin 2021, the local impact of the pandemic and your need for useful, actionable information continues to be a big part of our job. Most of the COVID-19 questions from BND readers now center on vaccinations, their availability in the region and other details.

We’re listening, and as a result, we’ve made it a priority to regularly publish vaccine information, including question and answer articles as new information becomes available. We are also adding a standing Q&A feature about vaccines that we will post and regularly update, at least until the need no longer exists.

So if you have questions about COVID shots, please contact us at newsroom@bnd.com, and include “vaccines’’ in the subject line.

Other plans for 2021 include:

Our team is discussing other possibilities and open to more ideas. Please share your ideas for coverage topics, new content or specific stories by writing to jcouch@bnd.com or by calling our tips line at 239-2500.

None of this work is possible without the support of generous subscribers like you. We hear and see your commitment to strong, independent community news coverage every day. Your subscriptions help fund what is an expensive undertaking — covering local news in all of its forms, as we have since 1858.

We couldn’t do it without your continued support, and we thank you for it.

And we thank you for supporting the local charities and nonprofits that help people in need and that we highlighted at bnd.com this Christmas season, including a new partnership with United Way of Greater St. Louis to help feed our less-fortunate neighbors. It’s not too late to contribute or volunteer. Here’s the URL to find out how: http://bit.ly/bndgiving.

The BND team appreciates your continued partnership, from your coverage suggestions to your financial support to your generosity toward people in need. We are committed to making your investment pay off with strong, and expanded, news coverage in 2021.

Jeffry Couch

Profile Image of Jeffry Couch
Jeffry Couch
Jeffry Couch is the editor and general manager of the Belleville News-Democrat. He joined the BND as its executive editor in 2004 and was named general manager in 2018. He welcomes your feedback, ideas and questions. You can contact him at 618-239-2551 or jcouch@bnd.com.
