Second phase of MidAmerica Airport’s $30 million terminal expansion project begins

The second phase of a $30 million expansion project at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport that will nearly double the size of its passenger terminal is underway, officials say.

By late 2023, when the four-phase project is supposed to be finished, the terminal will be 98,599 square feet.

The second phase of the project is expected to be finished this year.

MidAmerica Director Bryan Johnson said Thursday the expansion has been in the works for years and reflects the growing demand at the airport.

Since 2015, the airport has grown from a yearly total of 63,000 passengers to more than 300,000 in 2019, he said.

“This expansion is monumental for the airport,” Johnson said. “The forecasting for this growth and development started years ago.”

Passenger counts have increased consistently to make MidAmerica the sixth-busiest passenger terminal in Illinois, according to airport numbers.

The second phase of the $30 million expansion project is expected to cost roughly $13 million. Some of the expansion’s design is funded by grants as well.

According to the Public Building Commission, $12 million in grants from the Federal Aviation Administration has helped pay for the project. The remaining cost will be covered by a fund the county uses for capital projects.

Johnson said the second phase of the project is the most significant and will be the most noticeable to travelers. He said the expansion focuses on improving customer experience.

Swansea-based Holland Construction Services is leading the construction. In a statement, Project Manager Steve Teipe said travelers should start noticing new amenities at the airport within the year.

“While this is a four-phase and multi-year expansion project, the public will be able to see it progress quickly as the exterior shell of the new space is built,” Teipe said.

The new space is planned to include a new security screening area, two additional boarding bridges, an area for service animals, family restrooms, a nursing room, a larger lounge and additional concession areas. The plan also includes renovations that will help the airport better accommodate people with disabilities.

“The whole idea is to really account for all this additional growth and also make for an easier experience for the traveler,” Johnson said.

The remaining phases will focus on improvements to the original terminal, including electrical work and other interior updates.

Several projects underway

The expansion is just one of the projects designed to modernize the airport.

Airport leaders approved a $2.1 million design contract for the airport late last year to improve the flow of foot traffic.

A MetroLink extension from the Shiloh-Scott Station to MidAmerica is also in the works, funded by Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois infrastructure plan. Roughly $96 million has been set aside for the project.

Meanwhile, the airport and Boeing are in the early stages of a possible expansion to the aircraft manufacturer’s operations at the airport.

A pre-development agreement between the metro-east airport and Boeing for a project to expand Boeing’s existing defense-related operations received initial approval from the St. Clair County Public Building Commission at a recent meeting.

COVID-19’s effect on business

COVID-19 made 2020 a difficult year for airports throughout the country, and Johnson said while MidAmerica wasn’t immune to the loss in business, the airport fared better than many.

Johnson said while COVID-19 caused major declines in travel over the past year, the airport has seen a much smaller decline in its passenger count than other airports like St. Louis’ Lambert International Airport and O’Hare International Airport. He said that’s due in part because of Allegiant Airline’s success with leisure travel, and part of the airline industry that has seen smaller declines than “legacy” airlines that focus on business travel.

According to the Department of Transportation, U.S. airlines saw 60% fewer passengers in 2020 compared to 2019.