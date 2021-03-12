Southwestern Illinois woman faces DUI charge in fatal accident, police say

A Hillsboro woman was struck and later died when she was hit by a car while walking on Illinois 16 west of Grandpoint Avenue in Montgomery County on Wednesday evening.

A preliminary investigation by Illinois State Police indicates that Bethany A. Dixon, 24, was struck by a 2002 Red Ford Focus driven by Miranda J. Davidson 28, of Irving. Davidson was was traveling westbound on Illinois 16 approximately .10 mile west of Grandpoint Avenue in Montgomery County. Dixon was walking in the same location when she was struck at approximately 9:10 p.m.

Davidson struck Dixon without stopping and left the scene of the crash, state police said in a news release. She later returned and reported the crash. Dixon was transported to a local area hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.

The roadway was closed for approximately four hours for the investigation.

On Friday, the office of Montgomery County State’s Attorney Andrew Affrunti charged Davidson with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death, according to the news release. Bond was set by the court at $100,000.