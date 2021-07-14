When will MetroLink extension to MidAmerica Airport be complete? How much will it cost?

A MetroLink expansion that will connect the current rail system to MidAmerica St. Louis Airport is expected to be finished by 2024.

The project is part of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s $45 billion Rebuild Illinois Capital Program, which awarded a $96 million grant toward the extension of MetroLink’s mainline about 5.5 miles to a new passenger station at the airport.

St. Clair County Transit District Managing Director Ken Sharkey said connecting MidAmerica Airport to St. Louis Lambert International Airport and all points in between has been a goal of county leadership for decades.

“The project was designed originally back in the early 2000s, but there was no funding to go along with it,” he said. “It’s connecting airport to airport and a lot of the growth in St. Clair County over the years has happened in the corridor where this is being built.”

The extension is currently in the middle of its design phase, Sharkey said. It will include approximately three miles of double-track section and 2.5 miles of single-track trails. Along with the extension will be a bike trail from the Shiloh-Scott Station to MidAmerica that will follow the line.

Design phase ongoing

The design phase is expected to finalize in August of 2022. Construction will begin at around the same time and will last until Nov. 2024. Sharkey said passengers most likely will be riding the new rail by Dec. 2024.

Sharkey said the total cost of the project can’t be determined while it remains in its design phase and because of the current market for construction materials being so “volatile.”

However, Sharkey said without the $96 million Rebuild Illinois grant, the project wouldn’t be possible.

He added that the county has a goal to hire local when contracts for the project are posted for bid. Sharkey said it’s also a goal to award 25% of the project to disadvantaged businesses in the area.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, disadvantaged business enterprises (DBEs) are socially and economically disadvantaged businesses owned by minorities and women.

“We want to make sure this money gets in the hands of people who need it,” Sharkey said. “With us being in charge of this we’re able to work with a lot of local partners. We can recirculate those dollars that are from Illinois and reinvest in local businesses that are here in our community.”

The Gonzales Company, a disadvantaged business enterprise with an office in Belleville, was selected for project management oversight during the design and bidding phases of the extension project and for management of the construction phase as well.

An important moment for MidAmerica

For MidAmerica Aiport Director Bryan Johnson, the extension out to the county-owned airport is another historical moment for the 24-year old airport. He said he expects the new rail to give customers another reason to use MidAmerica.

“It’s so valuable for all of us,” Johnson said. “It resonates well from a community standpoint and certainly for the traveler — it gives them another option for transport to MidAmerica.”

He said when the extension is completed it will serve as one of the “final connections” in St. Clair County, bonding the airport with the rest of the Metro system in both Illinois and Missouri.

After a year of decreased flights from the airport due to the coronavirus pandemic, Johnson said the progress of the MetroLink extension is welcomed news for the airport and travelers.

It also is one of several ongoing projects at the airport, including the extension of its current terminal and an unrevealed project to expand Boeing’s defense-related operations at the airport.

“It will be another defining moment in this airport’s history,” he said.