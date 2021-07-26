Anderson Healthcare opens new rehab center in Edwardsville to serve growing region

A new Anderson Healthcare rehab center will treat patients recovering from stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, amputation and other complex conditions. Provided

Anderson Healthcare has opened a 50,000-square-foot rehabilitation center on its new Goshen Campus in Edwardsville.

The Anderson Rehabilitation Institute will treat patients recovering from stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, amputation and other complex conditions, according to a news release.

The center will be managed by Kindred Healthcare, based in Louisville, Kentucky, which has been managing the 20-bed rehabilitation unit at Anderson Hospital in Maryville since 2004.

“The institute is the first freestanding rehabilitation institute in the central and southern regions of Illinois,” the news release stated.

Staff will provide physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as physiatry, internal medicine, medical/surgical consultations, rehabilitation nursing and nutritional services.

The center features:

All private rooms with a total of 34 beds

A secured acquired brain-injury unit with private dining and therapy gym

A large interdisciplinary gym for all therapy services

A simulated apartment to prepare patients for daily life before they’re sent home

A therapeutic courtyard with exterior amenities

A dedicated pharmacy.

Specially-designed rooms to treat dialysis patients

Programs for neurology, stroke, brain injury and amputation

Officials expect the center to serve more than 800 patients per year with an average two-week stay.

“The facility design has been implemented at several Kindred rehabilitation hospitals throughout the country with significant success in enhancing patient outcomes and improving their quality of life,” the news release stated.

Anderson announced development of the 15-acre Goshen Campus in 2019. It’s across Goshen Road from the Edwardsville YMCA Meyer Center.

The campus is designed to serve current residents of Edwardsville, Glen Carbon and surrounding communities, but also to prepare for explosive residential and commercial growth expected along the Interstate 55 corridor.

The first building opened on the Goshen Campus last fall. It houses an outpatient surgery center and specialty pediatric clinic operated by Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.

Anderson broke ground in May on a 50,000-square-foot office building for primary-care physicians in Anderson Medical Group. It’s expected to be completed by summer 2022.

“Throughout its history, Anderson Healthcare has responded to the needs of Madison County and Southern Illinois residents,” President and CEO Keith Page stated in the news release. “Each new service and every expansion has been in direct response to community needs.”