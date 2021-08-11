Funeral arrangements announced for Breese woman killed in head-on crash

Provided

Funeral arrangements for the Breese woman killed in a two-car crash have been announced.

Amy Buss, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene of a head-on collision with another car on Illinois 127 at Sale Barn Avenue in Bound County Monday morning. Daniel Ndayisenga, 34, of Moline also died in the crash.

Visitation for Buss will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 and 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13 at Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. in Breese.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 13 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 251 S. Clinton St. in Aviston.

Buss, a 2009 graduate of Central Community High School, she earned a doctoral degree in physical therapy from Maryville University in St. Louis. She was employed by HSHS Homecare Illinois as a physical therapist.

Buss was the mother of two sons, Clay and Wade Buss. She also is survived by her husband, David Buss and her parents, Stanley and Mary Essenpreis.