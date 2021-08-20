Funeral arrangements announced for five children who died in an East St. Louis fire

The funeral for five children who died in an East St. Louis apartment fire is at noon Saturday at Greater St. Mark’s Church of God.

The visitation is from 9 a.m. to noon at the church, located at 4325 State St., East St. Louis. The funeral will follow at the church.

Burial will be at Sunset Gardens of Memory Cemetery at 3230 Cemetery Road, Millstadt.

Deontae Davis Jr., 9; Neveah Dunigan and Heaven Dunigan, 8-year-old twins; Jabari Johnson, 4; and Loy-el Dunigan, 2, died in the Aug. 6 fire in the two-story brick apartment building at 560 N. 29th St., which is near State Street, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.