Two suspects in custody in connection with East St. Louis robbery that killed bank guard

The FBI in Springfield said Saturday it has two suspects in custody in connection with the East St. Louis bank robbery that left a security guard dead.

No other details are being released, said Rebecca Cramblit, an FBI public affairs specialist.

A security guard was shot and killed during the bank robbery that happened at the First Bank branch, 350 Riverpark Drive, around 4 p.m. Friday.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the guard as Ted T. Horn, 56, of the 1100 block of Sparta Street in St. Libory. Horn was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:50 p.m., Dye said.

Also Friday, two men reportedly walked in to the Regions Bank on Camp Jackson Road and handed the teller a note, Cahokia Heights Detective DeMarius Thomas confirmed Saturday.

“They did not get any money. They left,” Thomas said.

Thomas did not know if the suspects in the Cahokia Heights attempted robbery are the same people being held in the East St. Louis robbery.

This is a developing story and will be updated.