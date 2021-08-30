Metro-East News

Funeral arrangements announced for Red Bud High School student killed in train collision

By Belleville News-Democrat

A photo of Lilly Vandeford, 16, of Prairie du Rocher, in her Red Bud High School volleyball uniform is being used for her obituary.
The funeral for 16-year-old Lillian “Lilly” Vandeford will be in the new gym at Red Bud High School next Saturday, according to arrangements announced Sunday by Pechacek Funeral Home in Red Bud.

Lilly, a Red Bud High School student, was killed Friday when the car she was driving was hit by a train in Prairie du Rocher.

Visitations will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home and 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the new gym at Red Bud High School.

The second visitation will be followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. David Griggs officiating. Interment will take place at Red Bud City Cemetery.

Memorials are being directed to the Red Bud High School volleyball team or Randolph County Humane Society.

