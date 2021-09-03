Retired Belleville judge honored for helping young people get a fresh start

Annette Eckert, retired circuit judge of the Illinois Twentieth Judicial Circuit, has been recognized as a Woman of Achievement for her role as executive director of Teen Court of St. Clair County Illinois by the organization Women of Achievement.

But she wants to make it clear she shares her award with all the people who helped make Teen Court work.

Eckert, 69, of Belleville, has volunteered for much of her life, helping convert a building in town into the Women’s Violence Prevention Center, working with the Belleville Farmers Market and the Main Street Program among other efforts.

She will be one of 10 women from metropolitan St. Louis who will be featured in a television program broadcast on Nine PBS at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13. If you are unable to watch it, a tape of the program will be posted after the event on the organization’s website, woastl.org.

Women of Achievement was founded in 1955 by the St. Louis Globe-Democrat. Each year it recognizes women who have contributed to the betterment of their communities through volunteer work.

Mother Baltimore A bi-weekly conversation about how we’re covering race and identity in the Metro East, direct to your inbox on Friday afternoon. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Eckert has been a pioneer, first as a female attorney graduating from DePaul University School of Law, then as a practicing attorney in Chicago and Belleville and then as a judge in felony court.

She retired in 2010 and was teaching at Lindenwood University Belleville when she heard about the Teen Court. She investigated and persuaded St. Clair County to establish its own program. The court lets juvenile offenders interact with peers, parents or guardians and adult facilitators to agree on restorative justice measures that will wipe out the offense.

“It’s early intervention,” Eckert said. “When they successfully come out of this they don’t have a criminal record and that makes the rest of their lives go more smoothly.”

Since December of 2015 when the first session was held, 204 young people have completed their programs. The rate of recidivism or recurrence has been only 8.3%.

Eckert is the volunteer executive director, fundraiser and community service coordinator. She and her husband, William Enyart, who also practices law, have a daughter, son and grandchild.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

She said Teen Court sessions have been held virtually the past year due to COVID-19 restrictions but they hope to get back together, starting in October with an in-person training session.

Eckert said she feels the court gives back to her as much as she puts in it.

“The schools send us the best kids,” she said. “It gives you a new perspective on youth. The kids are dedicated and show so much empathy.”