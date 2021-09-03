Elderly woman killed in head-on collision in Randolph County

A Sparta woman is dead after a two-vehicle traffic crash in Randolph County Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Illinois Route 154 just west of Lessley Road. The victim was identified as Kathy A. Deangelo, 70, of Sparta.

According to Illinois State Police, a 16-year-old female from Evansville was driving a white 2016 Kia Optima eastbound on Illinois Route 154 and Deangelo was driving a gold 2012 Chrysler Town & Country westbound on Illinois Route 154 in the same area.

For an unknown reason, the 16-year-old driver crossed into oncoming traffic and struck Deangelo’s vehicle head-on, state police said.

The teenager was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Deangelo was pronounced dead at the scene.

ISP Traffic Reconstruction Unit is continuing the investigation.