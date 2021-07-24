Highland soccer star Mortland looking forward to career at Missouri Baptist University

Cameron Mortland recently finished off his prep soccer career at Highland High School.

Mortland, who excelled for the Bulldogs as a midfielder the past three years, will soon continue his soccer career at Missouri Baptist University in St. Louis as a freshman there.

For Mortland, Missouri Baptist was the perfect fit for him on and off the soccer field.

“I feel like I’ll be a good fit, and there’s a bunch of guys from all over the place around the world. I feel like my freshman year, I don’t have too high of expectations, but I feel like I’ll be a good fit (there),” Mortland said.

Missouri Baptist was not on the radar for Mortland until his sister, Abbie — also attending Missouri Baptist on a dance team scholarship — encouraged him to check the school out last fall.

“I didn’t really think about Mo Bap at first, but it got mentioned to me by my sister. We went in late October and talked to the people and practiced with the team and got to know the people and the environment there, and I really liked it,” Cam Mortland said. “We ended up touring the school back in October and kind of fell in love (with it).”

Mortland was one of the Bulldogs top scorers during his sophomore year with four goals. Then, this spring, during the pandemic-shortened 2021 season, he notched a team-leading nine points with a pair of game-winning goals.

Highland coach Jay Robertson believes Mortland’s intangibles such as leadership, approach to the game, and academic success will make him a strong performer on the pitch.

“He was a captain (this year) and was a captain as a junior as well, and he set a great example for work ethic on and off the field,” Robertson said. “He showed great leadership skills as a junior and a senior.”

Robertson said he feels Mortland will fit in well as a freshman at Missouri Baptist and help the Spartans when needed.

“He’s got very good skill, he’s good on dead balls, and he sees the game well,” Robertson said. “It (the school) will be a great fit for him academically and athletically.”

This summer, Mortland has been busy working out in preparation for his freshman season.

“The coach sent us a calendar, and there have been some workouts (to do). So I’ve been doing some workouts and been practicing with the high school team here and there,” Mortland said. “I’ve been honing my skills.”

Major for Mortland, freshman goals

Mortland, who will major in accounting with a business minor, said Missouri Baptist coach Jake Alvernia and his staff are looking to use him primarily as a center-mid to start the season this fall.

“I’ll play wherever they need me,” Mortland said. “I’m kind of universal if I need to be.”

As for freshman season goals, Mortland wants to play some meaningful minutes in varsity games.

“I just hope to be a critical part of the team and make a contribution and hope to maybe play some first-team games,” Mortland said.

Mortland will head off to Missouri Baptist in early August.