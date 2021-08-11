Highland cross country teams striving for top shelf results as new season approaches

Competing for a sectional berth is the goal once again for the Highland boys cross country team this fall.

And HHS cross country coach Doug Bradley believes his 2021 Bulldog runners have what it takes to qualify for the IHSA Class 2A sectional meet a third-straight season.

“I think I’m optimistic that this is going to make it three in a row (qualifying for the sectional),” Bradley said. “I feel pretty strongly about that as those sophomores were a big piece of the team last year, and they’re juniors this year. They’ve got more experience and they should be pretty primed to make a go of it this year.”

Juniors Mason Steinbeck, Ethan Smith, and Cole Basden, along with sophomore Dallas Mancinas and seniors Cameron Pace and Kyle Molitor, are expected to form Highland’s top seven.

Mancinas has looked strong in early practices and might the No. 1 runner.

“That’s a big deal,” Bradley said.

Other runners who will contribute include juniors Isaac Irving and Braden Wakely, along with a promising freshmen class led by Avery Brock and Christian Knoblach.

Overall, Bradley expects Mascoutah, Triad, and Civic Memorial to be the top competition in the Mississippi Valley Conference. And while he expects Highland to be competitive, Bradley said the Bulldogs are likely a year away from challenging for the MVC’s top spot.

“It’s a good group and a fun group, and I think they’ll be all right, Bradley said.

Highland girls cross country club

The Highland girls cross country team could experience anywhere from a special season to a really good season this fall.

Due to six seniors graduating, the Lady Bulldogs harriers have two just returnees back along with a large underclassmen group that has nine freshmen who will blend together as the season progresses.

“My experienced girls who are returning are really solid runners that any coach would like to have. It’s a really good nucleus, and how they (perform with) those freshman girls is going to dictate how good we’re going to be as a team,” Bradley said. “We could be anything from really good to exceptional.”

Top returners include senior Faith Brindley and junior Liv Heinzmann.

“Those are the two primary pieces returning in the top seven,” Bradley said.

Other key performers

Junior Maddie Dortch, who also ran as a freshman, will be back in the lineup.

“Maddie has run like a varsity runner, and it looks like she’ll be in our top seven,” Bradley said. “We’re going to count on her because she’s got experience.”

Sophomore Taryn Keeney also should compete for a top-seven spot.

“Tarryn runs with a whole lot of stubbornness, and she just keeps plugging away. She’s a grinder,” Bradley said.

Senior Dani Little will compete for a top-seven spot as well

“She had a really nice track season. Her confidence is up, and she very well could be in the mix for the top seven,” Bradley said.

Freshmen key to future of program, season starts Sept. 4

The big unknown for the Lady Bulldogs will be their eight freshmen runners who are very talented yet unproven. Madison Emig, Peyton Frey, Dana Little, Ava McPherson, Alyson Pace, Lola Schlarman, Elley Seger, and Marianna Sterkis comprise the big freshman class.

“They are fantastic. I can look at them and say they’re fantastic, but they’re not ready to consider themselves fantastic,” Bradley said. “The whole future of the program is going to depend on them.”

The Highland cross country teams will open the season Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Granite City Invitational meet at Granite City High School and Wilson Park, also in Granite City.