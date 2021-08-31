Highland superintendent implores staff not to ‘quit on our students’ amid COVID mandates

Despite the controversy over masks and regulations, Highland schools are off to a “very smooth start,” according to Superintendent Mike Sutton — at least before the changes in state regulations last week.

Highland had initially planned to open with masks as optional for students and staff, but shortly before school opened, the state mandated universal masking in K-12 schools.

While some parents protested Highland should defy the mandate, the board ultimately opted to go with the recommendations from the state, the Illinois Department of Public Health and the federal Centers for Disease Control. Still, some parents had said they would instruct their children to disobey the rule.

“There were a lot of inquiring minds ... as to what the impact would be,” Sutton told the school board Aug. 23.

Approximately 20 students shifted to home school after the mask announcement, Sutton said. Overall enrollment is up in “single digits,” though projections had indicated approximately 70-80 new students this year, he said.

Quarantine guidelines will follow the CDC and IDPH guidelines, according to an open letter issued late last week. Students and staff exposed to the virus must quarantine for 14 days, but if the student is exposed in school only, they may return if they test negative on day 1, 3, 5 and 7.

There are other options for shortening the period of quarantine, which are listed in the full policy. Vaccinated staff and students do not have to quarantine unless they are showing symptoms. Additionally, students will be distanced at 3 feet rather than the 6 feet required last year.

As school opened, approximately 12 students have tested positive as have two staff members as of Aug. 20. Approximately 29 students were in required quarantine.

The key point, Sutton said, is to do whatever is necessary to continue in-person instruction in Highland schools. In at least one other metro-east district, schools had to close entirely one week into the school year due to an outbreak of the coronavirus.

“We want to give every opportunity to our kids to keep them in school,” Sutton said.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday all education staff must be vaccinated by Sept. 5 or be tested weekly for COVID.

‘Please don’t quit on our students’

Sutton issued another letter on Friday in response to a flood of emails and calls, explaining substitutes and some staff members have declared they will not take the vaccine or submit to weekly testing per the state mandate. Approximately 60% of Highland District 5 employees are vaccinated, he said.

“We can’t quit on our students, please don’t quit on our students,” Sutton wrote. “I know that many of you see a much larger battle going on from a political standpoint. Believe me, I hear you loudly and I see it as well. We are educators, and we want to teach kids. ... Please do not allow decisions at the state level to impact our ability to serve our students.”

As of Friday, Highland had five more positive cases among students and one staff member.

Highland schools will host a free vaccination clinic from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, managed by the Madison County Health Department and located at the district office at 400 Broadway. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.