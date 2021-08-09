Pritzker’s school mask mandate sends Highland District 5 back to the drawing board

New state regulations are sending the Highland school officials back to revisit their reopening plan again.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued new statewide mask requirements for schools Wednesday, Aug. 4, which conflicts with the “mask optional” plan Highland District 5 had passed just the week before.

Under the state mandate, masks will be required for all students, staff and visitors in all public and private schools from preschool and day care through high school. The requirement also requires masking during indoor extracurriculars and sports, though outdoor sports are still mask-optional.

In an open letter to parents Thursday, Aug. 5, Superintendent Mike Sutton acknowledged the governor’s announcement differs from the plan the school board just adopted. The plan did not require masks or vaccination for staff or students, with the sole exception of masks required on school buses. It also provided a flexible plan for quarantine when someone has been exposed to COVID.

Several times over the last few months, parents have asked Highland school leaders to ignore state mandates in favor of allowing masks to be optional and reducing or eliminating quarantine for COVID exposure.

Mother Baltimore A bi-weekly conversation about how we’re covering race and identity in the Metro East, direct to your inbox on Friday afternoon. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sutton said school leaders are reviewing the governor’s announcement and determining whether the official plan needs to be amended.

“There are many factors and risks associated with the return to school plan,” he said. “We are reviewing all possible actions at this time. We plan to communicate with you any changes as soon as possible.”

Prior to the governor’s announcement, some districts had already approved universal masking policies for the fall, including Whiteside District 115 and Edwardsville District 7. Others, including Belleville and Highland, were encouraging masks but allowing them to be optional, regardless of vaccination status.

However, current positivity rates for COVID tests in Madison County are hovering above 10%, and the COVID cases among young people under age 20 have tripled, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Only children 12 years and older are eligible for the vaccine, though clinical trials for younger children are underway.