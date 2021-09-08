Highland kickers fall short in Mississippi Valley Conference opener against rival Triad

Tuesday, Sept. 7, marked the opening of the Mississippi Valley Conference schedule for the Highland boys soccer team and the Bulldogs had a great chance to make some early noise in the conference race against Triad.

HHS had good scoring chances in each half but could not capitalize as the Knights used early goals from Sam Beeman and Roger Weber along with a late goal from Toby Suter to post a 3-0 shutout win over the host Bulldogs.

For Triad, which improved to 4-0-1 (1-0 on conference play), the performance was somewhat uneven but nonetheless effective.

“After having five days off — and we gave the kids a couple of days off — I was hoping we’d come out with fire and it wasn’t very pretty (at times). But to get the first conference win of the year and get a shutout at Highland and get a 3-0 win, it’s a good deal,” Triad coach Jim Jackson said.

Less than two minutes in, the Knights grabbed a 1-0 lead on Beeman’s goal.

At the 28:04 mark of the first half, the Bulldogs had a great chance to tie the score and change the game’s momentum as senior forward Alex Roach was pulled down and had a penalty kick opportunity.

However, his kick misfired.

“Usually that’s one he buries and it happens in some games ... we had a lot of other chances as well,” Highland coach Jay Robertson said. “It just didn’t get done today (scoring).”

Just about a minute later, Triad seized another opportunity as Weber, a senior back, popped in a score off a center pass on a nifty slip kick in front of the goal crease to make it 2-0.

Jackson was happy to see the timely early scoring from his backs and midfield players.

“We’ve been getting a lot of scoring from our midfield and our back and I think that’s Roger’s third or fourth goal of the year, and he’s one of our center backs,” Jackson said.

Suter’s goal with 34.2 seconds left capped the scoring.

“Their keeper (Luke Stieb) played well, but we just put the ball in the right spots,” Jackson said.

After going 4-1 to start the season, Robertson hopes his senior-led club takes the setback and grows from it.

“I think on the field we’ve had some better days recently and hopefully this is one these we can forget about and move on and hope to learn a little bit and move forward,” Robertson said.

Brayden Tonn got the shutout win in goal for Triad. Steib took the loss for the Bulldogs.

HHS (4-2, 0-1 in conference) returns to action at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, with a road game against MVC foe Civic Memorial.