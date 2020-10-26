O’Fallon boys cross country team posts strong showing at Granite City Regional meet

O’Fallon’s boys cross country team enjoyed a banner performance at the IHSA Granite City Regional on Oct 24.

Each OTHS athlete was near or below his all-time best time, as the Panthers placed third behind Edwardsville and Pekin while qualifying for the IHSA Normal Sectional on Oct. 31

In spite of several lineup changes during the week, each racer stepped up and competed at a top level. Six of the seven Panthers set a personal best. Dylan Ybarra ran the second fastest OTHS freshman time in the history of the course (15:52).

Eli Greenstreet, meanwhile, ran the third fastest OTHS freshman time in the history of the course (15:57), and Ethan Nieroda ran the eighth fastest OTHS sophomore time in the history of the course (16:07).

Blake Westrater did not know he was racing until the morning of the meet and still ran his all-time best time. The athletes are looking forward to the sectional meet this weekend.