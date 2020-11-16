O’Fallon girls tennis team posts outstanding campaign this fall

The O’Fallon High School girls tennis team wrapped up a very successful season with a 10-4 overall mark and 4-2 record in the Southwestern Conference.

The Panthers finished third in the conference tournament. At No. 1 doubles, Ali Mueller and Megan Mueller made it to finals. In singles, Ali Mueller (senior) advanced to the finals at No. 1 singles, and Megan Mueller (junior) made it to the finals at No. 4 singles. Both had an excellent conference tournament.

Also playing in the conference lineup and all playing very well in their spots were Gabi Schram (senior), Ava Taylor (junior), Kelsey Dismukes (junior), Brooke Riggan (junior), Analiese Reidelberger (freshman), and Megan Marrs (sophomore).

At the IHSA sectional tourney, the team finished second. Three girls were state qualifiers. Ali Mueller and Megan Mueller qualified in doubles; and Schram qualified in singles. This was Ali’s and Megan’s second consecutive year advancing to state and Schram’s first time advancing.

Ali and Megan were sectional finalists in doubles, and Schram finished in third place. Taylor had two fantastic singles matches that were each three-set battles, advancing her to the state qualifying round. They all provided team points. Others playing in the sectional lineup were Dismukes and Brooke Holland (senior).