‘Overwhelming’ response to makeover of O’Fallon Veterans Day events in COVID-19 times

Traditional Veterans Day observances were re-imagined for a city where 18 percent of its population is military personnel — but it was no less patriotic during the current coronavirus pandemic.

In fact, the reaction has been so positive that some of the new activities might replace old ones. O’Fallon Mayor Herb Roach said the Veterans Flag Way was so popular, it might be a fixture on future Veterans Days.

The O’Fallon VFW Post 805 set up thousands of flags along the road in the O’Fallon Family Sports Park, which was the site of a reverse parade Nov. 11, while the city’s Patriotic Services Committee’s indoor ceremony at First United Methodist Church turned into an intimate and moving celebration.

The outdoor flags and stationary military displays were part of the afternoon celebration Nov. 11, with people being able to drive-through and show their support. They were encouraged to decorate their vehicles.

“The reverse parade is a unique way to honor veterans on Veterans Day and still be safe during the COVID requirements,” VFW Commander Ed Martinez said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

They handed out flyers and poppies and collected donations and canned goods for a food drive. Flags were left up for a couple days for citizens to drive-through.

The indoor ceremony at the church required masks and social distancing, with crowd-size requirements in place.

They had to take an intimate approach to this year’s observance because the state mandates did not allow more than 25 percent capacity. Less than 40 guests attended, said Debbie Yaeger, chair of the Patriotic Services Committee.

“Those who attended expressed their gratitude for our having done something for them and their loved ones during these times. A lot of smiles under those masks,” Yaeger said.

“Invitations were only extended to those members/families who inscribed veterans’ names on The Monument for Memorial Day and Veterans Day 2020,” Yaeger said

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

A highlight was a video of fifth grade students of Patti Bjornson’s singing in a socially distanced gym setting, she said.

Retired Colonel John “Woody” Almind delivered the opening and closing remarks.

“I am extremely thankful that I live in a country where our citizens honor their great American veterans on days like this,” Almind said. “This ceremony beautifully acknowledged the sacrifices that our veterans have given on behalf of our great country.”

Event a city-wide effort

Martinez told the city council Monday they are very grateful for the support of the residents and the city.

“The community outpouring has been overwhelming,” Martinez said.

He noted all the help they received from the Department of Parks and Recreation, and volunteers from Scouts, National Honor Society, ROTC and other groups.

“It took the whole city to make it happen,” he said.

The Sgt. Charles A. Fricke VFW Post 805 in O’Fallon is one of the most active veterans’ organizations in the state and the largest VFW post in southwestern Illinois and the metro-east. The Post celebrated 74 years chartered in O’Fallon on Oct.15.

The O’Fallon chapter has dedicated members and volunteers making a difference — with over 650 members and 62 auxiliary members. The post was awarded the national Outstanding Community Service Award in 2018, which is given to less than 1 percent of the posts in the country.

Almind lauds military community

Almind said O’Fallon is a military community that has an outstanding relationship with Scott Air Force Base, which is the biggest employer in Southern Illinois with more than 12,000 employees.

“We’re very proud to have many of those 12,000 military families living, working, playing, getting educated and practicing their faith in our phenomenal community. With that in mind, it gave me great pride to participate in this beautiful ceremony honoring our veterans,” he said.

Yaeger said for Memorial Day, they will gather in March to discuss their approach.

“With the uncertainty of the next few months and the restrictions under which we will be placed, it is impossible to know what it will be like by late winter,” she said.